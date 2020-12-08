ASK CHANTELLE: 'I want to have a threesome with my partner. What are the rules?'

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about threesomes. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected] with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.



'I'm interested in having a threesome with my boyfriend and another woman. But what are the golden rules I should follow?'



Well, first of all, you have to remember that fantasies about sex with an extra person/people are healthy. Here's what I would recommend for people that are interested in having extra people in their sex life...

I’m a big believer in communicating openly and testing the waters on this topic.

So the first thing you need to do is bring it up in a soft way. "Hey babe, I've been thinking about what it might be like to have another person in the bedroom with us at some point. Is that something you've ever thought about? Would you be open to having a chat about it being a possibility with me?"

See how they feel.

If they say they are not interested, or they don’t feel comfortable, then you can then close the door for the meantime by letting them know you accept it, and should they feel differently at any point, you'd be very open to talking about it again, because it’s something you are interested in experiencing with them.