Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



There are ENDLESS myths when it comes to sex. Tons of 'em. And while most men are just starting to work out that women don't pee out of their vaginas, we're all over here believing that our G-spot is actually a real 'spot' (spoiler: it's not!).

"ALWAYS pee afterwards": 35 pieces of sex advice women would give their younger selves.

Despite all the information that's out there, sex is something a lot of people don't yet fully understand and there's still a whole heap of confusing and murky misinformation floating around when it comes to desire, conception, birth control - the whole shebang.

Watch: 5 interesting ways women reach orgasm. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

To iron out some of these virulent beliefs about women and sex, we hit up a certified sex coach, Georgia Grace, and asked her EVERYTHING.

1. Your G-spot is actually a 'spot'.

"Despite what the name may make you believe - the G-spot isn’t actually a spot," said Grace.

Contrary to popular belief (ahem... all the sealed sections we read as teenagers), your G-spot is actually an extension of your clitoris.

"Research has recently found that the G-spot is part of your clitoral network. This means that when you’re stimulating the G-spot, you’re actually stimulating part of the clitoris."

Listen to Sealed Section, Mamamia’s sex podcast. Post continues below.

Interesting, right?

Grace said your ‘G-spot’ is more of a tube rather than an actual 'spot'. "Our urethra (where you wee from) is wrapped in erectile tissue - just like people with penises. This tube of erectile tissue is the urethral sponge aka the G-spot."

Cool! So, how do you actually find that tube-y bit, then?

"You can stimulate your G-spot by inserting a finger into your vaginal canal with your palm facing up, and using a ‘come here’ motion," said Grace.

Go on...

"It is on the anterior wall of your vagina, meaning the side closest to the front of your body," she said.