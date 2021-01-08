SEX DIARIES: 'I had a threesome with two men and it was the sexiest night of my life.'

The salty air whipped through my hair as I pulled into the clifftop carpark and turned off the engine. My best friend and I were days into a road trip up the Algarve coast in Portugal and it was one beautiful beach after the next.

With the roof still down, we stood on the front seats of our convertible Fiat, posing in bikinis for a selfie.

"Hey," a deep voice called out from a passing 4WD. "Do you girls need a hand with that?"

Watch: 5 interesting ways to orgasm. Post continues below:



Video via

As the man parked up and got out of his car, I couldn't help noticing, he was tall, dark and very sexy, with washboard abs and bulging biceps. I happily handed him my iPhone and he moved around the car, capturing us from every angle with a cheeky grin behind the lens.

His mate, who'd just emerged from the vehicle, looked on with a huge grin on his face. He was tanned with blonde hair and a six-pack of his own, tattoos running down his ripped left shoulder.

Propping himself up against our bonnet, he introduced himself as Gabriel. He was a surfer from Lisbon, with an intoxicating Portuguese accent.

As the flirting heated up, our photographer – Alvin, a pilot from Canada – invited us to join them later that night for some sunset drinks on a more secluded beach down the coast.

At 7pm we pulled up in an Uber to a restaurant that sat out on the sand, overlooking the Atlantic waves. The boys were already sitting at a table on the balcony and we joined them immediately.

We sipped white wine from local vineyards, ate the most delicious clams and watched the sunset. After dinner, the boys invited us back to their apartment for more drinks - but I suggested a walk on the beach instead.

We ran down to the shore in the dark. The atmosphere was electric. Laughing, Alvin grabbed my friend, and pretended to throw her into the water, her arms clinging around his naked chest.

I was standing in the shallows when Gabriel walked up and put his arms around my waist. We started kissing and soon his hands had slipped under the thin material of my summer dress. Slowly, he slid his cool fingers inside me.

Taking me by the hand, he led me back towards rows of deckchairs spread out across the sand. Bending me over one, he dropped to his knees behind me and, pulling my panties to the side, began to lick me out. I stifled a moan into the night air.

Standing up, he yanked his shorts down as I sunk to the sand, ready to take him in my mouth.