SEX DIARIES: 'I’d always been intrigued by BDSM. Then I went on a date with a ‘dominant’.'

It was his gentle features that caught my eye as I clicked on his dating app profile, but something about Kallum’s cheeky smile told me there was more to him. In the box for information, he’d described his personality as generous, caring and sensual. But under character he’d listed two words that sent shivers up my spin.

"Dominant and alpha."

I was immediately hooked and sent him a message straight away – a series of tick emojis.

His reply was instantaneous.

"Which characteristic do you like the most?" he asked.

"Dominant," I fired back, smiling to myself.

Again, his reply was rapid. "Then you should give me your number."

He was direct, eager to have his way, and it left me feeling hot and flustered.

I wouldn’t say that I have a vanilla sex life. Racy lingerie and being bossed about in the bedroom isn’t new to me, but I’ve never had a true experience in BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission).

Surely there’s no harm in having a little bit of fun, I tell myself as I forward him my number and my mind starts wandering to erotic fantasies of passionate kisses and restraints.

The immediate incoming call from an unfamiliar number pulls me out of my daydreams.

His voice is deep, with an accent I can’t quite pick, but truthfully – as we discuss everything from work to family – I am a little disappointed with how normal he sounds. Just like a regular guy. Then suddenly, out of nowhere, he says, "You will come to mine tonight for dinner."

The order and authority in his tone leaves me with me goosebumps. I naturally object but my attempts at refusal are thoroughly thwarted. To be honest, it’s not like I’m not even trying.

Wearing a tight little skirt and thin silk pantyhose, I arrive at Kallum’s apartment building that evening. He meets me in the foyer, kissing each side of my check, and I look down to avoid the concierge’s gaze, just in case he knows I’m not the first to be dominated at this man’s flat.