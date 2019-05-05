Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Veronicas are about to tell us the truth about what really went down last year.

In 2017, The Veronicas mysteriously stopped the release of their fourth album “due to personal circumstances out of [their] control”.

It sparked rumours about a potential rift between the sisters that many thought might mean the end of the musical duo.

But now we might finally know the full story of what happened between the pair two years ago.

In an Instagram posted on Sunday, one half of the duo Lisa Origliasso promoted a new reality show starring the 34-year-old Australian twins.

View this post on Instagram A new reality series @MTV Worldwide 2019 A post shared by Lisa Marie (@lisa_veronica) on May 4, 2019 at 3:29pm PDT

Called Jess and Lisa: The Veronicas, the trailer promises to reveal all and address the rumours and headlines that circulated about the musicians throughout 2017 and 2018.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine earlier this year, the pair touched on the tension that brewed between them when Jessica Origliasso reconnected with her ex-girlfriend, Aussie actress Ruby Rose.

Another clue as to what happened lies in the twins’ new single, Think of Me, which deals with the aftermath of a toxic relationship, including the lines: “I underestimated how complicated you are/I don’t miss being hated.”

We don’t know the release date yet, but we’re excited nonetheless.

2. Apparently Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already planning a second wedding ceremony.

We were pretty stoked on Thursday when we saw that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had tied the knot in a spectacularly low-key fashion at the Little White Chapel in Vegas.