Kylie Minogue on the painful realisation she would probably never have children.

Possibly one of the most successful Australian exports, Kylie Minogue‘s heartbreak – and success – has long felt like our heartbreak and success.

We’ve watched her break records, beat cancer, become a fashion icon, and followed her relationships with more focus than our own.

But after the ending of her engagement to former fiance Joshua Sasse due to alleged infidelity, while approaching her 50th birthday, recently the singer has had to confront a painful realisation.

Motherhood might not be in her destiny.

In a feature in the Sunday Times Magazine, journalist Elizabeth Day asked the 49-year-old whether she still wanted children.

She was candid in her response.

"No, not for me. Been down that road, numerous times, as in 'Can I make this happen?" But no. I mean, if I think about what it must be to be a mother and look into your child's eyes," she said.

"Of course I wonder what that would be like. But your destiny is your destiny and I can't imagine, if by some miracle I got pregnant... at this point in my life, I wonder, could I even manage that? That's not in my life.

"It would be a lie to say there's not a bit of sadness there, but I don't get caught up in it. I can't. I mean, what can I do?"

She said with where she's at, there's a high probability that if or when she meets someone, they will have children anyway.

"So I could imagine being a stepmum."

As a woman who wants children, realising that you might not be able to have any due to any factor is hard.

It's a confronting reality media personality Sami Lukis has also had to face recently.

