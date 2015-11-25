Last night's Kylie and Dannii Minogue TV reunion was perfect.

Disco can apparently unite the world, or at least get the Minogue sisters together.

Kylie Minogue is in Australia to launch her Christmas album, Kylie’s Christmas, and perform at the Aria Awards on Thursday night.

Dannii is a judge on Seven’s X Factor.

And so it was that on Tuesday’s X Factor finale the two reunited on TV for the first time in 30 years to sing about the unique joy of a sweltering hot Australian Christmas.

There was a lot of love for the duet, which is not the first performance that the sisters have done together over the years, but it was the first for television, since they appeared together on Young Talent Time in 1986.