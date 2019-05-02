Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. CONGRATULATIONS! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just got hitched in Las Vegas.

They’re one of our favourite celeb couples and their engagement news had us squealing with delight in 2017.

And now, Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, have tied the knot in an oh-so-effortlessly cool fashion, hitting up the famous A Little White Chapel in Vegas after the Jonas Brothers’ Billboard Music Awards performance.

That’s the low-key power couple we know and love.

The first hint at the spontaneous matrimonial festivities came on DJ Diplo’s Instagram (of course it did) where he shared a clip of Turner in a white dress on his story.

The Game of Throne star was entering the chapel with Jonas and his brothers, who were all dressed in suits.

“Gonna hit up this wedding real quick,” Diplo captioned the clip.

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

Later videos show Turner walking down the aisle as country stars Dan + Shay played their hit ‘Speechless’, and reciting their vows in front of an Elvis impersonator.

Ahh, we love a Vegas wedding.

Turner announced her engagement to Jonas in October 2017, and had always maintained it would be a casual affair – a stark contrast to Nick Jonas’ wedding extravaganza to Priyanka Chopra in December last year.

Of course, we’re here for both styles of wedding, and we are thrilled for the happy couple!

2. Channing Tatum posted a nude photo to Instagram and precisely no one is coping.

Alert the authorities… Channing Tatum just posted a nude.

The 39-year-old has stepped up for us all and gone full Magic Mike on Instagram.

No really… full Magic Mike.

And we can all thank his girlfriend and singer Jessie J.