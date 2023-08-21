OPINION: 'The Block has rolled out their villain edits on Leah and Kristy. But what role do we play?'

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, visit our The Block hub page.

I'd bet every dollar I have that Leah and Kristy never imagined they'd be pinned as villains on the 19th season of The Block.

Because behind every application is likely the same wide-eyed, hopeful contestant, who is thinking of fulfilling their lifelong dream of competing on the much-loved show.

Like most of them (I'm guessing), they come to play, to test their competitive spirits and themselves – but mostly, they come to win a hell of a lot of money.

The drama, the rivalries and the exhaustive bickering? They're not here for that. They don't go on the show to be portrayed like Tanya and Vito from 2021, or Simon and Shannon from 2014, or Ronnie and Georgia from 2017.

Painted as the villains.

But that's what happens, whether they like it or not.

Unfortunately for Leah and Kristy, they've gotten the short end of the stick this season and have become the ones towards whom Australia is turning up its collective nose.

Aussies have loved reality TV for as long as it has existed. We relished Big Brother Australia, and decorated our homes with hearts for every Bachelor finale. Then we loved The Bachelorette, too, and of course, Married At First Sight.