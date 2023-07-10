Here's absolutely everything we know about the new season of The Bachelors Australia.

It's time to prune your rose bushes 'cos, The Bachelors are back!

Yep, you heard us right, The Bachelors Australia is making a surprising return with a second season of the unique three-man dynamic, promising a blend of drama and romance that's hard to resist.

If you are a fan of the show or just enjoy a good laugh, you're probably familiar with the rules, but for anyone who may have missed the last season (and we don't blame you) the premise is to find true love, one rose at a time, until one prosperous lady is left standing alone with the man of her dreams.

Yesterday, the three eligible bachelors starring in the upcoming season were finally unveiled, and what a shock it was. Just trust us when we say there's a lot to unpack, but first, we need to set the scene.

Promising to be the most romantic season yet, Channel 10 has let us in on some juicy details about the upcoming season, so let's get you up to speed.

These are all the details you'll need to know about the upcoming season of The Bachelors Australia.

Who are The Bachelors Australia?

Meet The Bachelors – Model Ben Wadell.