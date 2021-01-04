Break-ups and a baby on the way: Where the most memorable contestants from The Block are now.

Before there were rose ceremonies and bula banquets, we became obsessed with a different kind of reality show. One with hard hats, hammers and (of course) a whole lot of drama.

Yep, we're talking about The Block, which just wrapped up its 16th season last year and saw Queenslanders Jimmy and Tam crowned the winners.

So while we're all missing the renovation, room reveals and Scotty Cam's many puns, we thought we'd take a look at what some of our favorite contestants are doing now.

Here's where 11 of the most memorable Blockheads are now.

Dan Reilly and Dani Wales.

Fans will no doubt recognise former The Block contestant Dan Reilly.

Dan competed on the show in 2012 and 2013 with his partner Dani and now works as the site foreman. After the show, the couple, who also starred in the series Dan vs Dani, launched their very own design business called the Red Door Project.

They're also currently working on building their dream house in Blairgowrie, Victoria.

"Just a coupla kids (not really) standing in front of their dream. Almost four years ago @foreman_danreilly and I bought a piece of land in Blairgowrie about 400m from the ocean after a weekend away on the Peninsula. Today, we are prepping to finally turn soil TOMORROW!", Dani shared on Instagram in November.