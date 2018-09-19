The Twins recap The Bachelor: The silence that killed our dreams.

Oh.

So Nick and Cass' date is at Wet and Wild and we need to talk about it.

As kids, water parks were very fun. But the moment you become an adult, you realise they're just pools of smelly water filled with other people's urine. And also occasionally pubic hair, and band aids.

Spending the day at Wet and Wild Sydney is not the romantic, exclusive, priceless date anyone had in mind when they signed up for The Bachelor.

But Cass didn't sign up for The Bachelor. Well, maybe she did, but she can't remember that now. What's important is that she's here with Nick and they're about to get in a harness and be dropped from 75 metres in the air for no reason.

It turns out they're both terrified of heights, which begs the question, WHY ARE YOU CURRENTLY DOING AN ACTIVITY NEITHER OF YOU HAVE ANY DESIRE TO DO.

Both of them are bothering the people who work on the ride too much with their concerns about heights, and we honestly wouldn't blame anyone at this point for tampering with important equipment.

When they get to the top, Nick pranks Cass into thinking his ripcord, which is meant to release them, is broken. But nothing is funny when you're stuck in the air. Nothing. "I felt like we were going to die!" Cass laughs. "Like we were going to freefall to our death!"

Haha - classic.

Meanwhile, Nick's language is super inappropriate for primetime viewing. When he freefalls, he audibly yells, "stick it up your arse you arsehole!" which is a strange phrase to have in one's repertoire... at all.

Nick and Cass then go on the water rides, and Nick would like all the children watching at home with their mums to know it's "a bit chilly on my willy". Cool.