Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. After Jessika Power denied cheating with Telv Williams, he’s leaked a video of them together.

The epic cheating scandal between former MAFS contestants Dan Webb, Jessika Power and Telv Williams is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, it seems to be dragging on as long as the season itself.

The latest?

Video evidence which seems to challenge Jess' denial that she and Telv simply caught up for "one drink" over Christmas.

Yikes.

It's... a lot, so us get you up to speed:

Dan and Jess obv cheated on their original MAFS partners, but when it was revealed Jess had also made moves on another husband - Cyrell's partner Nic - things between Jess and Dan became fraught. Their issues eventually bubbled over in a tense live recording of Talking Married. It was awks.

More cheating rumours from the ~outside world~ on both sides began to swirl, and Dan revealed last week he’d ended things with Jess because former MAFS contestant Telv Williams had let him know he and Jess had hooked up over Christmas.

Yesterday, Jess denied Telv’s claim, telling Instagram followers they simply caught up for a drink to talk business (?).

“No we did not kiss. No we did not sleep together … I have asked Telv to be clear this (sic) and admit to his lie so we can all move on and be happy family’s (sic) again,” she said.

But now, Telv has provided the Daily Mail with a video from Christmas Eve showing him, Jess and another man drinking together in the early hours of the morning, proving they didn't just have "one drink" on the night in question.

“The video was taken at 3am at her house after we’d been drinking in Scarborough all day together,” Telv told the Daily Mail. “So it was not ‘one drink’.”