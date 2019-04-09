Search
reality tv

Just 17 hilarious reactions to the Bachelor in Paradise premiere.

Osher is in his holiday shirt, the daiquiris are flowing, and our love for conga-line Brittney is stronger than ever.

Bachelor in Paradise has finally landed, and as promised, it be full of the ~drama~.

Tonight saw Brooke’s Nick Cummins tea spilled, several slow-motion shots of US Bachelorette star Alex Bordyukov topless, Shannon and Paddy playing tonsil hockey, and a boi fight over Bill sliding into the Instagram DMs of approximately every single female Bachelor alum.

It delivered.

And so did Twitter.

Here are 17 of the best fan reactions to our new weeknight obsession (as we anticipated, most couldn’t help but compare it to MAFS. Gone but not forgotten):

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

MAFS: 25 Broken People

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring on tomorrow night.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout