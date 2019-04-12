The 7 most bizarre things about Kim Kardashian's "minimal monastery" home.

Kim Kardashian has given her fans a rare tour of her Calabasas home, which she shares with husband Kanye West, and their three (soon to be four) children. As part of her cover for Vogue in America, the reality TV star and entrepreneur also did one of the magazine’s famous YouTube series, “73 Questions” with Joe Sabia.

The series follows celebrities from a point of view shot as Sabia asks personality-quiz-type questions. But while the Kardashian sister, who announced that she recently began studying law, was answering the questions, we were distracted by all the bizarre details of her house, which she describes as a “minimal monastery”.

The house is reportedly worth £46million, which translates to a cool $84 million in Australian dollars. Although it is sure to serve as interior design porn for many, it also raises a lot of unanswered questions about the functionality of a house that looks like an art gallery.

So here are the seven most bizarre details I noticed when watching the house tour.

1. Everything is so white.

As soon as Kanye West opens the door to the house, you realise that their house is based on a white/cream/beige colour palette and everything is so... clean.

The walls look like a blank canvas that North and Saint could have a lot of fun painting on.

With three kids and one more on the way, keeping this house clean must take a full time job because seriously, white and kids don't go together in normal people's lives.