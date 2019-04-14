Everything we know about the rumour MAFS Jessika cheated on Dan with Telv Williams.

On Friday night, Married at First Sight’s Dan Webbs announced in an exclusive interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, that he had split with Jessika Power.

He has since shared that Jess had an affair with former MAFS contestant, Telv Williams, while the couple were still together in December last year.

Dan told the publication that Telv recently messaged him, claiming he had hooked up with Jess during a time when Dan was still dating her.

“[Telv] messaged me on Instagram saying they hooked up just before Christmas,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle, a claim that Telv confirmed in a statement to the publication.

“I really did have no idea whatsoever [that Jess was in a relationship],” he told Yahoo! Lifetsyle. “Dan seems like a really good guy. I feel for him.”

Dan, 35, explained in the interview that during the time when Jess cheated on him, they were FaceTiming every day and he was still wearing his wedding ring.

Dan confirmed the rumour in a statement to Mamamia on Sunday.

“Telv reached out to me on Instagram to apologise and give me a heads up about Jess cheating on me with him after the final vows (just before Christmas) when we were very much still together,” he told Mamamia.

“I’m just thankful he reached out to me to confirm my gut feeling that I couldn’t trust Jess,” Dan continued. “He also told me he wasn’t the only one that hooked up with her. It’s a shame as I truly loved her.”

In a statement to Mamamia, Jessika denied the rumours.

“I have never been romantically interested in him [Telv] nor would I ever be,” she said.

“All these allegations are hurtful to me and embarrassing to Dan and completely fake,” she continued. “Seems Telv needs to grow up a little and realise the hurt rumours can do.”

In the hours since the news broke, Jessika has posted a Q&A on her Instagram story, and denied the rumour that she hooked up with her fellow MAFS contestant, Nic Jovanovic.

“He wishes, no Nic was always just a friend, I never hooked up with him,” she said.

She also opened up about the impact of MAFS on her life.

“I’ve learnt a lot about myself filming this show, what I want in my life and what I don’t want in my life,” she said.

“The most positive thing would definitely be the people I met, I met some really amazing people and I learnt some really valuable lessons, the most negative would have to be the excessive hate,” she added.