We finally know what Bachelor in Paradise contestants are paid and well... it's low.

Bachelor in Paradise is finally back and we have A LOT of questions.

From wondering what holiday shirts Osher will wear this season to who Brooke Blurton will end up with in the end, there’s a lot we need to know.

But there’s one question in particular that we just can’t stop thinking about – how much do these people actually get paid to sip on mango daiquris by the pool?

Speaking to Hit 103.5’s Carly and Seamus yesterday, Bachelor in Paradise star Ivan Krslovic (yes, *that* avocado guy) has shared how much he gets paid on the show and well… it’s not much at all.

Richie and Alex confront each other on Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues after video.

“Yeah, we definitely do [get paid],” Ivan said, as he confirmed the contestants are paid around $100 to $200 a day.

“Most of us have got full time jobs so we need money to pay for bills and stuff… it’s enough to get us through the week,” he added.

“We’re sipping cocktails and sitting around in our boardshorts so it’s not too bad.”

But according to The Daily Telegraph, it seems not everyone on Bachelor in Paradise is being paid the same as Ivan.

Although the publication claimed that the majority of the cast were making up to $500 a day on the show, they also reported that former Bachelor winner Alex Nation could be receiving 10 times more than her fellow contestants on the show.

Yep, that’s $5000 a day to sit around a resort in Fiji. Um, sign us up now.