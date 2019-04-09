All the signs MAFS' Jess and Dan broke up after last night's reunion.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Last night we’re pretty sure we watched the destruction of a relationship live on television, when Married At First Sight’s Dan Webb and Jessika Power got into a heated argument during Talking Married.

Here’s all the evidence their relationship is kaput – for good this time.

1. Did we mention the Talking Married interview?

Obviously, last night’s live Talking Married interview, which aired directly after the MAFS finale was a total disaster (but also some of the greatest television we’ve ever witnessed).

We watched Dan and Jess’s relationship unravel as they argued about Jess hitting on another groom before making her move on Dan.

Host Ben Fordham even let the audience in on what happened in the ad-break, mentioning there were a lot of ‘f-bombs’ as the couple fought.

Dan then went on to question why the heck Jess keeps lying to him and admitted he had trust issues because of it… And basically, they just went round and round in circles for the duration of the seven-minute interview.

"It creates so much negativity and toxicity in our relationship it really does," Dan said, looking towards Jess as he asked, "do you feel that?"

But, alas, their relationship had disintegrated live on television, and Jess looked at Dan, said nothing, and looked straight back to the camera.

Awkward.

2. Ben Fordham says so.

Yes, we've had inside word from the man who conducted last night's mindblowing live interview.

Ben Fordham told Mamamia no one can honestly believe Dan and Jess will make it, because duh.

"I don't believe that they're together now," he said.