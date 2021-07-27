12 skincare questions you've definitely panic-googled, answered by a dermatologist.

The skincare world can be an absolute circus. It's confusing. Crowded. Noisy. And while you'd love to believe you've finally got your skincare routine down pat (omg, go you), deep down you know you don't have a clue if you're doing this thing right (OH).

Like, what exactly are AHAs? Is it bad to mix acids with retinol? What about the oils? Where do they go in your routine? CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL US ABOUT THE OILS.

Watch: Here's how to protect your skin from the sun the correct way. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

With new products, ingredients and trends popping up every other day, it's no wonder things are confusing. And that's why most people turn to Google to help figure things out.

But is Google always right? Probs not.

Listen: Pat, rub or dab? How to actually apply your skincare. Post continues below.

That's why we've brought in an expert. We've asked skin expert Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials to smooth out some of your most common skincare questions.

Get your learning caps on and your notepad ready, friend. We're about to take you through a cute skincare lesson.

1. What is the best skincare?

This is a very broad and subjective question, but we've all Googled it. Multiple times. Because that cause there are tons of different skincare brands out there, and we obviously want to use the ones that are going to give us the best results, yeah?

According to Dr Joshi, however - it all really comes down to your individual skin types and concerns.

"Like sunscreen, I do not think there is a 'best skincare line' without the qualifier 'for you'," said Dr Joshi.

Makes sense, no?

However, Dr Joshi goes on to say that there are some key ingredients and products in a skincare routine that you should make sure are good quality.

"For example, retinol, a vitamin A derivative or a vitamin C to go with your SPF in the morning," she said.