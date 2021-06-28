LEIGH CAMPBELL: Yes, I shave my face. Here's everything you want to know.

Hello, yes, my name is Leigh and I shave my face.

This is not news. We've discussed it several times on the You Beauty podcast, yet every few days someone will message me on Instagram (I presume they are listening to old episodes) and be like “uhhh, so, the face shaving thing... I have questions.”

So let’s chat about it here.

My co-host Kelly and I are both big fans of dermaplaning - which is a fancy term for using a razor to remove peach fuzz and for mild exfoliation.

Kelly’s more into it than I am, only because I’m lazy - but every time I do it I tell myself I'll start doing it more often because my skin is SO smooth and my makeup looks significantly better.

You can purchase special razors especially for the process, but I just use a good quality men’s razor. Sure, you can’t get into all the nooks and crannies like you can with a tinkle razor, but I care not for that sort of attention to detail.

It’s best done on clean, dry skin, or a face that’s slightly lubed up (a face oil is perfect).

Be very careful and use slow, soft upward strokes to remove the hair around the neck, chin and cheek area. The razor will remove any hair - what’s known as vellus hair - which is fine and pale and covers most of our faces and bodies.