Chemical or physical? What exfoliating *actually* does, and the 5 very best products to use.

If you ask any beauty editor, they'll tell you that exfoliating is a non-negotiable step in your skincare routine. Whether that be a physical or chemical exfoliant, you'll want to use one regularly.

Not only is it a crucial product to get clear, glowy skin but it also makes your skin feel so damn smooth.

When it comes to choosing the right exfoliator, you need to consider your skin type and what exfoliator will suit you specifically. So to make things easy, we're here to share everything you need to know about exfoliators and the best ones on the market.

What does an exfoliator do?

To put it simply: an exfoliator removes the buildup of dead skin cells.

Why should you exfoliate?

While your skin sheds dead skin cells regularly, it doesn't get them all. And the leftovers can tend to accentuate fine lines and make the skin look dull. So you want to exfoliate multiple times a week to remove the buildup of dead skin so that your skin looks even, clear and glowy.

Not to mention, if you apply your serums and moisturisers on top of those layers of dead skin, they won't penetrate through and do their job properly. So you really should exfoliate.

What is a physical exfoliator?

A physical exfoliator is any exfoliating product that requires you to manually scrub it into the skin. Think, your traditional facial scrubs, powders and brushes.

What is a chemical exfoliator?

Chemical exfoliators refer to acid or enzyme-based exfoliators. While an acid might sound harsher than a physical exfoliator, it tends to be more gentle as it removes a buildup of dead skin cells by dissolving the glue that binds them together.

The most common chemical exfoliators include alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA), such as glycolic acid and lactic acid, or beta hydroxy acids (BHA), such as salicylic acid. There's also polyhydroxy acid (PHA), which is a more gentle acid for those with sensitive skin.