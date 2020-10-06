A closer look at the spendy vitamin C serum that's earned hundreds of rave reviews online.

If you've gone a little serum-mad lately, it's OK. You wouldn't be the only one.

It seems an interesting side-effect of us spending more time at home and indoors is that we've become just a tad obsessed with our skin and making it plump, juicy and fabulous.

Blame it on looking at ourselves in the mirror more or one too many Zoom calls, when it comes to 2020, skin is well and truly in.

But we’re not complaining. It takes just one scroll through Mamamia's You Beauty Facebook group to see that lots of you who are probably reading this right now are obsessed with your skin too.

So buckle up, settle in and allow us to introduce you to a vitamin C serum that packs some serious punch: the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum.

If you know a thing or two about vitamin C, you'll know it's the ingredient that helps to sort out uneven skin tone and clarifies and brightens the skin, among many other things.

C E Ferulic steps it up a notch: this premium, antioxidant-rich formula combines 15 per cent pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) with vitamin E (1 per cent) and ferulic acid (0.5 per cent) to protect against environmental damage and premature signs of ageing. So it's used for fine lines and wrinkles, skin firmness, and brightening your complexion.

SkinCeuticals' C E Ferulic Serum. Image: Supplied.

At RRP $218, it's an investment piece, but it's one that has earned more than 700 five-star reviews on SkinCeuticals' website.