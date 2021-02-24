'Retinol on repeat': A dermatologist on the 7 ways to age-proof your skin in your 20s.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

Gen Z has blessed us with so many cultural revelations: accentuated under-eye bags, Euphoria, the demise of the side part - need I go on? But my favourite trend by far is the rise of science-based skincare gurus (think derms, chemists and aestheticians) who have a no bullsh*t approach to skincare products and the ingredients we’re putting on our skin.

Among them is Brisbane-based derm Dr Davin Lim, one of the world’s leading experts for laser-treated skin disorders. And after bingeing his IG tips and reels for months, I decided to hit Dr Lim up to find out what your skincare routine should look like in your mid-20s and beyond.

Behold, 7 derm-approved tips to ensure you’re giving your skin the best protection possible.

Watch: 7 Ways To Improve Your Skin While Sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

1. Make SPF your ride or die.

Fun fact: sun exposure is the main culprit of premature ageing (read: sun spots, fine lines, uneven texture and tone - you know the drill) and is responsible for 90 per cent of visible signs of ageing in Australians. According to Dr Lim, one of the most common mistakes people in their 20s make is forgoing sunscreen.

READ: I reviewed over 40 sunscreens in 2020. Here are 10 things I learned.

Apply and reapply UVA- and UVB-blocking sunscreen even if you’re not going outside - the incidental sun damage from sitting near a window or running a quick errand adds up over time! You’ll need half a teaspoon to your face, neck and décolletage combined.

Sunscreen has had a major glow-up recently and there are so many variants on the market, but it’s best to opt for a cream applied after your moisturiser and before your makeup every morning then top it up throughout the day with a cream or mist (steer clear of aerosols!).