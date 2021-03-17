Here's exactly how to approach your teenager's acne, according to a dermatologist.

I was one of those teenagers with really bad skin.

I still remember getting my first few pimples at age 11, which seemed like years before anyone else did. After a while, the pimples started to spread, got redder, and I became increasingly embarrassed about my new face. Neither my mum nor I had any clue what to do.

If you were in the same boat as me, you'll know that there was little information out there on teenage skin. There were a handful of brilliantly marketed products that are far too harsh on young skin (you probably know at least one of the major ones I'm referring to) and a pill that fixes the acne - but causes various other serious side effects.

If you have a child going through those hormonal changes now, it's a good idea to understand what's going on with their skin and which products to introduce, before considering seeing a dermatologist or introducing harsher treatments.

I spoke to Dr Cara McDonald, a specialist dermatologist with a keen interest in acne, to learn about all things teenage skin.

As we all know, when a teenager enters puberty there are plenty of physical hormonal changes that occur (fun!) including increased oil production, sweating under the arms and the development of pubic and underarm hair. It's the increased oil production that causes congestion and breakouts.

While acne is common with almost all teenagers, some have it worse than others.

"Growth hormones, which cause excessive skin cell turnover within pores, along with increased oil production, results in congestion and subsequently acne. This is seen to some degree in most teenagers, but some have the right genetic makeup and hormonal factors to cause severe or extensive acne," Dr McDonald told Mamamia.

"Other changes commonly seen in teenagers are an improvement in skin sensitivity and eczema, but the onset of psoriasis in those that are predisposed. Excessive sweating can also become a problem in teenage years," she said.