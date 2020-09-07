Here's exactly what order you should apply your skincare products, according to an expert.

Okay, folks. Hands up if you have NFI how to use your skincare products. Oh, come on. Admit it! We will if you will. Like, where does toner fit in? What serum goes first? Do oils go before moisturiser? Or after? How about retinol? And WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH THE AHAs.

It can be confusing. Who would've thought building a skincare routine would be so complicated? We're all just out here trying to snag ourselves a Good Skin Day.

Watch: Beauty expert Brittany Stewart shows us how to multimask. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And because we're all about dishing out helpful beauty info to anyone who wants to listen, we figured we'd give you a small, cute lesson on exactly how to use your products. Obviously we've enlisted some expert advice - from skin practitioner Sarah Hudson from Skin By Sarah Hudson.

Alright, let's get into it.

Does it even matter what order we apply our skincare?

Although skincare might seem like a "you do you" situation...it's definitely not. Like, even a little bit. Because if you don't layer your products correctly, they can turn on you - especially if you're using acids. You can end up either rendering these products totally ineffective, or just completely annihilating your skin barrier.

Both not good.

"To achieve the most effective results, it is important to think about your skincare application and not just slap it on your face," said Hudson. ﻿

Got it. No more of that.

"Layering your skincare in the correct order will help you to achieve the effective skin changing results you are trying to achieve, and get the most out of your products."

Skincare products aren't cheap (especially if you're a sucker for the bougie stuff) - so you want to make sure you're getting the most out of them.

Okay, let's talk serums!

Ah, serums. You've got a whole bunch of 'em kicking around your cabinet and you're not completely sure what you're supposed to do with them. Don't worry - you're not alone!

The general rule is cleansing, toning (IF you tone - all good if not!) and then serums. Serums are usually the thinnest products and are uber concentrated with good stuff (nutrients, hydrators and antioxidants), so it's best to get them on first because that's when they'll work most effectively.