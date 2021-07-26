'I'm a beauty editor. Here's exactly what my routine looks like in lockdown.'

Lockdown has changed A LOTTA things. Beauty routines included. Like, remember when we used to wake up and do a full face of makeup? Ha ha ha! What a time.

But seriously, I barely even touch my foundation these days (pfft... who's she?) and pretty much just groom my brows and chuck on a little highlighter if I absolutely HAVE to.

If you're anything like me (very cool and not at all scared of making appointments over the phone), skincare is your main priority at the moment.

You're back to the novelty of perfecting your skincare routine, browsing online for new products and just trying to give your face ALL the attention so it doesn't go ahead and pull some crazy s**t on you like last time. Because isolation skin issues suck.

You're using this time to focus on attending to your dark spots, uneven skin tone, blemishes and marks. Your more consistent with your products (cause WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO DO) and you're also giving your skin way more time to breathe.

So, I'm going to take you through what I've been doing. Here are the skincare, makeup and haircare products I've been using during lockdown.

My lockdown skincare routine.

Let's just give you a little rundown on what my skin is doing at the moment, shall we?

While I might have managed to escape 'maskne' (for now...) I am, however, excelling on the redness and irritation front. Like, EXCELLING. It's not a competition or anything, but if it was, I'd totally win.

My skin usually gets pretty dry and irritated during winter anyway, but team that with stress, less exercise (less exercise equals less blood flow to the skin, which equals inflammation 🙃) and a change in diet (read: eating a Wizz Fizz for lunch), let's just say it hasn't been looking its cute self.