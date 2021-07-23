'I test beauty products for a living. Here's the best new skincare you definitely haven't tried yet.'

Yes, it's a real job - don't give me that look! And besides, it's not ALL just about testing new beauty products, you guys. HA! As if. I have to do a whole load of other stuff, too - like crushing down all the boxes the products come in, etc.

Jks, jks, jks. As a beauty editor, I actually spend a huge portion of my time writing articles and annoying innocent dermatologists and skin experts, asking them absolutely everything about what I wanna know, what your mum wants to know, what that girl at the coffee shop wants to know - all of it. The whole stinkin' show.

And yes - the other half of it involves me getting to geek TF out over new skincare launches that slip across my desk each week.

I test them. Love them. Let them burn my face off. Love them still.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Trying loads of skincare means I've probably tried new products you haven't even heard of yet. Teeny, baby, newborn products, that've jussst had their embargo lifted, meaning we're finally allowed to talk about them.

So, that's what I'm gonna do. Here are 10 shiny new skincare products you probably haven't heard of yet.

Image: Supplied