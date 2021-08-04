"My skin drinks it up": 9 skincare products our beauty experts always go back to.

As a beauty writer, trialling and testing new skincare products that land on my desk is a big part of what I do in order to see what kind of results products deliver, and if they really live up to their flashy promises (cheeky things).

And while it's super fun and pervy to get to try a whole heap of shiny, jazzy, zingy things that haven't even hit the beauty shelves, regularly changing my routine can also really f**k with my skin. Like, heaps.

I'm talking breakouts, sensitivity, redness, irritation - the whole glorious shebang.

Watch: What's this! A cheeky way to improve your skin while having a snooze?! Go on then. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But! I've always had a selection of tried-and-true skincare products that I go back to when my skin freaks out. The ones that shimmy in post trial and get my skin out of an emergency and back to where it was before.

And because I'm a nosy little bugger who loves to know what other people use when things get Not Great on the skin front, I decided to ask my fellow beauty wizards for their selection of skincare stalwarts. And they actually told me! How good.

Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor and Co-Host of You Beauty