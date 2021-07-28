From red bumps to flaky skin: 4 ways your skin is freaking out in lockdown and how to fix it.

If you're in lockdown and you have skin on your face, chances are you're experiencing some ✨issues✨.

Whether it's clusters of breakouts, random flaky patches of skin, red bumps, constant dryness or scaly everything - WE FEEL YOU.

Isolation skin is a real b**ch. And it's confusing as hell.

You haven't worn makeup in weeks, and for once in your life you're *actually* taking the time to look after your skin - giving it all the attention and midday masks it deserves. But then it has the NERVE to pull this kinda s**t on you?

So, what's the go? Why do we suddenly look like Two-Face?

Well, it's not really a one-size-fits all kinda thing. There's probably a combination of different things that could be triggering your current skin meltdown. Like stress, a change in diet, less exercise, constantly wearing masks, etc.

All of this put together is enough to stir up some new skin issues, flare-up underlying ones or produce a neat combination of both.

Here, we take a look at all the different skin concerns you could be suffering in lockdown, and asked some experts exactly what we should do to fix each one.

1. Breakouts.

"We thought that it was called 2020 skin, but the nightmare of lockdown skin has come back to haunt us. There are a number of reasons our skin breaks out during periods of lockdown," said dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists.

"Firstly, there is an increased level of stress. This alters a number of stress hormones in our body which play havoc with all aspects of our skin, especially acne and inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis."

"Secondly, we tend to spend more time indoors. Heating and air conditioning both cause dryness of the skin which is typically worse in winter, anyway."