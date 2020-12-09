A dermatologist told us most celebrity skincare is a waste of money. Here's why.

There are a lot of things 2020 didn't need. COVID-19, mass toilet paper shortages, Elon Musk's baby's name, virtual award ceremonies (the Emmys haunts us) and... another celebrity skincare line.

They're literally EVERYWHERE. Can't escape 'em. And every time you see a new one pop up on Instagram (in 2020 alone, so far we've seen more than 10 new celebrity-owned beauty brands) you internally groan.

Because the market. It's crowded. There's already so much frilly, fluffy hype-y stuff. It's hard enough trying to navigate what products are legit and the ones that aren't worth it, and celebrity skincare brands seem to just add to this confusion.

Sigh.

Watch: Just on ingredients and such, check out some of the gross things hidden in your skincare products. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

How does one separate the utter BS from the stuff that's actually worth our money?

Well, we went ahead and asked an expert for her opinion on celebrity skincare lines - 'cause if there's anyone who knows about skin things, it's a dermatologist.

"So far, celebrity skin care brands do not add anything to the existing skincare market. We don’t see new cosmeceutical ingredients or scientific innovation," said dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology.

Oh.

"You are mostly paying for a tiny piece of the relevant celebrity’s 'brand'," said Dr Armour. "What we tend to see is use of existing well-established ingredients (like niacinamide, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid), often in very low concentrations. Or, you are paying big money for something that has no active ingredients at all."

How annoying.

Listen: Speaking of active ingredients... do you know how to use them? Not really? Get this episode of You Beauty in your ear holes and find out what happens when you use too many actives (hint: it's not great). Post continues below.