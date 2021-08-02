'Lots of products slid across my desk in July, but these are 10 I keep putting on my face.'

As a beauty writer, part of my job involves trialling and reviewing new beauty products. I give those sparkly claims and fancy never-heard-of-before ingredients a good whack, and see if the product really feels, tastes... uh smells, I mean, smells... and performs just how they say they will.

It's fun! Stupidly exciting! Can go very wrong!

Sometimes my skin laps it up and enjoys the challenge (cute), and sometimes it really wants me to FKN STOP ALREADY.

But gosh, some really cool s**t lands on my desk.

Watch: Here's how to brighten your makeup look with a touch of blush, without going full clown.



Video via Mamamia.

And so I wondered... wouldn't it be helpful if I shared some of these new, extremely good products with you in a cute tight lil edit? WOULDN'T IT? (Pls don't say no, you guys - I've already written the whole thing).

So, that's what I did!

Here are some very, very lovely products that launched in July 2021 and that I have happily popped on my face.

