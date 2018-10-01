Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. With just three words Ryan Reynolds brilliantly trolls Blake Lively’s risqué photo.



We’re firm believers that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Instagram banter is up there with one of the best things on the internet.

It seems almost every other day they’re making cheeky jibes at each other while we all sit back and giggle.

And Reynolds’ latest burn on his wife’s photo is certainly no exception.

Posting a pic to promote her new movie, A Simple Favour, on Instagram, Lively is seen pulling a fierce pose with a naked man in one of the very glam power suits she’s been donning of late. It’s femme fatale perfection and we can’t get enough of it. Behold:

Well, because he’s… Ryan Reynolds, her husband couldn’t resist poking fun at the image, simply posting:

“He seems nice.”

Brilliant.

We hope they never stop trolling each other.

2. What we know about the plans to get Dr Chris Brown as the next Bachelor.



We’re just days away from the finale of the current Bachelor season, but because our appetite for reality TV is insatiable, we’re already obsessed with the next season of the Bachelorette… and the Bachelor after that.

We just never want it to end, OK?

Well, the rumours are swirling and one particular rumour has certainly piqued our interest. It’s regarding a TV vet who is, as it happens, single.