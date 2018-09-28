The reason why the Honey Badger's seven parting words to Cass were so hurtful.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Last night’s Bachelor elimination was… tough.

When Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins eliminated Cass Wood, we sighed. We saw it coming, but that didn’t make it hurt any less.

Cass had bared her heart and soul on national TV. She was totally open with her feelings and Nick crushed her.

But there was one moment, just before she hopped in the limo to leave, that turned our sadness into well… anger.

“I hope we can still be friends,” he said.

What. The. Heck.

No.

This guy has just broken the heart of a woman who was infatuated with him.

He’d literally JUST, a few sentences ago, told her she was an amazing woman. But he’s dumping her, so we can guarantee she’s not feeling all that amazing right now.

Throwing the ‘friends’ line in is just so… weak. Especially because no one EVER means that. It’s a way to ease their own guilt about hurting another person.

We know Nick and Cass had a history before The Bachelor, and from her very first entrance on the show it was obvious she still had feelings for him.

So even if Nick did really hope to remain friends, he shouldn’t. It would be cruel of him to expect a friendship with someone who so, SO clearly has feelings for him.

