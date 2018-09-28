We finally know the truth about how long Nick Cummins and Cass Woods' relationship was.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

WELL.

It turns out Nick Cummins and Cass Wood were together for a lot longer than we thought.

How long, you ask?

FIVE MONTHS.

FIVE.

Speaking to Yahoo Be this morning, the 24-year-old shared that the pair’s on-and-off five month fling began over a year ago on her 23rd birthday.

“I was going out for my birthday and he just came and met me for a drink and ended up meeting my brother and that was the start of everything,” she explained.

“It was about August to Christmas-New Year’s time last year, but that was on and off because he was away and so was I,” she added.

Speaking to Mamamia this morning, Cass explained that it’s difficult to put a label on their relationship.

“It’s so hard to put a label on it… we weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend because we didn’t officially ‘go out’ or anything, so I’m not sure,” the accounting student said.

“We had some really nice moments together [on the outside], we went on a few dates and spent time with each other, he met my brother and I met his, but Nick was travelling and I was travelling, so it was on-and-off. When we were back in town, we’d catch up and go to dinner, but I couldn’t put a label on it. All I can say is he and I both know what it was and it was nice.”

In her interview with Yahoo Be, Cass also answered the question we’ve been asking for weeks – how the heck did Cass meet Nick’s brother Jacob on the Gold Coast?!

“We both ended up being on the Gold Coast visiting family,” she said. “I was going for a surf and he just came down with his brother because he was around and it was finally a time we were both in the same place so we caught up,” she said.