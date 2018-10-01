Oh. There's a new rumour about the relationship between the Honey Badger and Cass.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

There is a new rumour about Cass Wood and Nick Cummins’ relationship and… What?

Nick sent a heartbroken Cassie home on The Bachelor last week (and used those awkward seven words you never want to hear during a breakup), but now NW Magazine report that was not the end of their relationship.

Technically, we’re still to find out which of Nick’s final three – Brittany, Brooke and Sophie – takes it out, even if spoilers have almost certainly given it all away.

But uh… According to NW’s ‘source’, Nick’s mind, heart and probably also another body part were somewhere else during the filming of this week’s final episodes.

“Nick felt compelled to let Cassie go after Britt’s hometown date,” the ‘source’ says. “The pressure was on for him to prove that Cass wasn’t planted on the show for him, and he made a rash decision – but it wasn’t a decision that he sincerely wanted to make.”

Now we already know that Brooke is set to walk out this week, and the source told NW this was probably because Brooke was clued in on the connection between Cass and Nick and didn’t want to look like a fool if she made it to the end.

According to a friend of Nick, as reported by the Manly Daily, the former Wallaby will definitely not be in Australia the day after the finale of The Bachelor Australia airs.

We’re talking about the day the winning couple usually does the press rounds, featuring on radio shows and The Project.

And what better place to run from the fact that you’ve already dumped the reported winner, Brittany Hockley, than with an eight-day-hike in Papua New Guinea? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯