A Simple Favour proves it's now time for us to be very afraid of Blake Lively.

Watching A Simple Favour is very much like downing a mystery cocktail at a bar right before closing time.

There’s a swirl of unexpected tastes just before the true potency of the concoction kicks in and it’s not until after that very last drop has disappeared that you start to feel just a little bit hazy.

A Simple Favour flirts with being both a thriller and black comedy, straddling both genres with ease under the expert direction of Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), with a story-line that darts off in so many different directions that the whole escapade threatens to become a ‘choose your own adventure” scenario.

That is, until every little story thread finally intertwines in a deliciously wicked final show-down.

Take a peek at the trailer for A Simple Favour.

Video by Roadshow

Anna Kendrick stars as Stephanie, a widowed single mother to her young son Miles (Joshua Satine), who divides her time between being the most overly enthusiastic volunteer in her son’s class with being a mummy video blogger on YouTube where she waxes lyrical about recipes and feelings.

In a move that proves children can be both a hindrance and a help, Stephanie’s son befriends the son of the glamorous and mysterious Emily (Blake Lively), a fabulously dressed PR executive who lives with her husband Sean (Henry Golding, everyone’s new fantasy lover thanks to his role in Crazy Rich Asians) in the small town’s most luxurious house.

Emily has never mixed with or spoken to any of the other gawking parents who are clearly afraid of her, until now.