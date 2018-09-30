The very telling sign that Nick Cummins is no longer with the winner of The Bachelor.

***DO NOT READ AHEAD IF YOU HATE SPOILERS.***

Ahem.

Now that we’ve weeded out the weak who are unable to tolerate a spoiler or two, we have some serious goss about The Bachelor.

According to a friend of Nick Cummins, as reported by the Manly Daily, the former Wallaby will definitely not be in Australia the day after the finale of The Bachelor Australia airs.

Yep, the rumours are confirmed.

We’re talking about the day the winning couple usually does the press rounds, featuring on radio shows and The Project.

The day we first saw Matty J and Laura COMPLETELY smitten this time last year.

And what better place to run from the fact that you’ve already dumped the reported winner, Brittany Hockley, and have been pashing several women since than in Papua New Guinea? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Honey Badger will spend eight days doing the Kokoda track, out of phone range, starting Monday.

What… convenient timing.

“If he can deal with 30 women then I’m pretty sure walking through the jungle for eight days is going to be a walk in the park,” said James Brodie, who will be walking the Kokoda track with Nick.

Brodie added that he believes Nick’s time in the Bachie mansion gave him ~strength~.

“I think it absolutely helped his mental state and built his mental toughness to deal with all sorts of things,” Brodie added.

So, ah, yep.

Let’s just continue watching The Bachelor pretending he and Britt will fall in love and this hasn’t just been a big ole’ waste of time.

Cool.