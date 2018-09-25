The curly question on Have You Been Paying Attention? that threw Dr Chris Brown.

Dr Chris Brown has only just confirmed his breakup from girlfriend Kendall Bora – but it didn’t stop his Channel Ten colleagues from asking a few prying questions.

On Monday night’s Have You Been Paying Attention?, the Living Room host confirmed that he had split from his girlfriend of two years, describing himself as “40, still single, with no children”.

The Bondi Vet host, who usually likes to keep his private life private, was then asked by comedian Celia Pacquola the question everyone’s mind went to upon learning this very eligible media personality and veterinarian is single.

“Would you do The Bachelor?” she asked – prompting cheers from the audience.

Clearly not wanting to talk about it, Chris shook his head and replied: “Let’s not start that!”