We finally know when Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette is coming to our screens.

It’s the moment we’ve all be waiting for.

After weeks of speculation, we finally know when The Bachelorette will be coming to our screens.

And it turns out it’ll be here much sooner than we think.

Thank god.

We’ll get to see new Bachelorette Ali Oetjen meet this year’s contestants in just two weeks time on Wednesday 10 October.

Here’s a peek at the trailer, just in case you missed it.

Not only do we now have a release date for The Bachelorette, we’ve also been given a sneak peek of one of the bachelors.

NSW builder Charlie is one of the many men vying for Ali’s heart this season – and he’s definitely one to remember.

Upon meeting Ali, the 31-year-old gifted her a handmade journal, with a note from him on the first page.

Inside the journal he wrote: “As we spent time together I hope to have my name written on each and every page, but at the end of each day at least I know, I’ll always have this one.”