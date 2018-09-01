So it’s no secret Cat, Romy and Alisha are the ‘mean girls‘ of the 2018 Bachelor mansion.

Among many, the tripod’s mean-girl antics include: Romy bitching to the Honey Badger’s sister Bernadette about Cass, their continual nastiness about Vanessa Sunshine‘s hair, face and personality, Romy bragging about ‘kissing’ the Honey Badger on her single date, all three forever referring to Cass as desperate, Cat and Romy calling Blair a bogan, starting cat fights at every cocktail party, oh and um, borderline sexually harassing the Bachelor…

The list goes on.

We know the show is edited, we know they’re pushed and prodded by producers to say certain things, and we know they’re probably not as nasty as they’re made to look on screen (even though Romy previously revealed she is ‘totally fine’ with being depicted as the villain…)

But the ‘mean girl’ representation in this year’s Bachelor, edited or not, brings up a question, and it’s not whether they wear pink on Wednesdays.

Why do mean girls always seem to travel in packs of three?

Hear me out:

While watching this week’s episodes of The Bachelor it struck me: the tripod remind me of something, or someone or…WAIT.

THREE PEOPLE. Three girls, in fact, who bullied me so viciously at school I was forced to move. (Side note: this was 11 years ago, so I’m sure they’re much nicer now).