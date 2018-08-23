Literally just the funniest Twitter reactions to Cat “kissing” the Honey Badger.

SO.
Cat just won some alone time with the Badge.
They sat on one of those romantic-looking sex couches and did a chat.
Honey Badger called her “a thinker, not a stinker” which was… nice?
Then Cat told the camera they had a lot of sexual chemistry.
Honey Badger’s take on the situation was a lil’ bit… different.
Cat then put her hands around Nick’s neck and went in for a big ole’ smooch.
The Badgelor did the dodge and kissed her on the cheek instead.
It was basically only 0.000001 per cent less cringe-worthy then when Romy attacked his neck with her mouth, like it was chicken mince and she was a small chihuahua called Pippin.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
I get the feeling that this is not the first time Cat’s used this move – but it might be the first time it’s not worked… #thebachelorau pic.twitter.com/YgJ9XDz7oy
— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 23, 2018