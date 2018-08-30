"It was very aggressive and unnecessary": Blair shares what really happened with Romy.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

At last night’s Bachie rose ceremony, Blair was sent home and Romy was stoked.

Though she and Nick had a chat at the cocktail party, Blair told Mamamia she wasn’t surprised to go home.

“Nick and I were talking about how everything in the house is in fast forward and the time that you have with somebody, you have to delve deep really quickly and not hold back,” she said.

She didn’t receive a single date and only got to talk to the Honey Badgelor in group settings, which she said put her at a disadvantage.

Earlier in the episode she was involved in some major drama with Romy (“With who?” she joked), and you guys, she said we’re lucky we didn’t see all of it.

“You didn’t really see was how long and drawn out it was. It would’ve been a bore to everybody if they showed the whole thing and probably would’ve taken up the majority of the episode.”

“There was a lot of yelling and screaming with herself and I literally couldn’t get a word in for a long time so I had to sit there. It was like I had a stutter trying to get a word out but I just couldn’t.”

“It was very aggressive and unnecessary. Cass didn’t like what Romy had said about her, all Romy had to do was apologise and that would’ve been the end of it. Then she decided to just shift the blame and blame it on me and not apologise.”

According to Blair, as viewers, we are seeing the real Romy, Cat and Alicia. No crazy editing here.

"I feel like those girls, they were very mean and they did speak over a lot of girls and a lot of other people, they didn't want to speak up to them," Blair said.

"They were kind of intimidated by them, or they just couldn't be bothered getting in an argument with them because they knew those girls would just drag the argument on or turn it into something that it totally wasn't. It was just not worth anyone's time or effort."

She admitted there was underlying tension and arguments in the house that we didn't always get to see on screen.