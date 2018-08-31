Why Vanessa Sunshine wishes we'd all stop talking about The Bachelor's 'mean girls'.

Although she said she "never did anything directly to them", Vanessa thinks it was her decision not to engage with the three girls that prompted them to single her out.

"I might be quiet, but I'm very observant and I was very aware of what was going on. I knew they weren't saying those things to my face, so I distanced myself from them quite early," she said.

"For me, I find that really deceitful behaviour when you're going any saying all these things about me, but then when I don't interact with you in a certain way that you want... duh, of course I'm not going to give you the time of day, obviously.

"I don't think [Cat, Romy and Aleisha] are used to people not wanting them. I'm just grateful I made some friends in there."

Evidently, one of those friends was not Honey Badger himself, especially considering Vanessa said their conversation last night about whether she found him physically attractive was as brutal and awkward as it looked like.

To catch up on the latest Bachelor gossip, debrief with us on Mamamia's Bach Chat podcast. It's more fun than rocket surgery. Post continues after audio...

"There was more to it, but what you saw on TV, that was kind of the gist of it. I suspected Romy was going to tell Nick [that I'd said I wasn't attracted to him], and you know what, Nick asked me directly and so I answered," she said.

"I could've lied, I could've stroked his ego and told him what he wanted to hear, but he asked me point blank and so I answered. To be honest, I think I might've bruised his ego a bit, he's not quite used to people saying those things to his face, but poor guy, I shut down his Dad jokes and his hair."

Whether or not she'd go on the show if she had her time again and knew who the Bachelor would be is still a tad murky - "That's never how The Bachelor works though, is it," she said - but Vanessa doesn't have any regrets about how she was portrayed on the show.

"For me, I really was myself, I never had that preconceived idea that the Bachelor would be the one for me. I was willing to have an open mind, but I also knew when my time was up, and that's OK!"

"Nick wasn't the one for me and I wasn't the one for Nick, I don't have any hard feelings or hold any grudges about that. This is about his journey and him finding the right girl for him.

"For me, the top two will be Brittany and Sophie, maybe Brooke for top three."

Do you agree with Vanessa Sunshine's top three picks to win The Bachelor?