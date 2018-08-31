We went DEEP: Here's what we know happened between Nick and Cass before The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

The Bachelor Australia has finally addressed what on earth went down between Cass Wood and Nick Cummins before the season even started.

On last night’s episode, Brittany confronted Nick, who explained they had been on three or so dates and yes they had kissed on the lips.

But Brittany’s work was far from complete. She’s an investigator and so asked Cass, I quote: “Did you stay together?” and GOODNESS we’ve waited all our lives for this moment.

Cass dismissed the question as “inappropriate” which might mean ‘yes’.

Here’s what we now know for sure: Something went on between the bachelor, 30-year-old Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, and now eliminated bachelorette, 24-year-old Cass Wood, prior to filming.

It’s difficult to decipher just how well they knew each other, given Cass’ propensity to start a sentence and then stop halfway through for no reason, and Nick’s habit of speaking a language that does not appear to be English.

But we DO know they both live in Manly and met at either their shared rugby club or the gym. They have a bunch of friends in common – which was pretty much all Cass was willing to tell the other bachelorettes – accompanied by a sly grin that in my personal opinion indicated ‘I’ve seen our shared boyfriend’s willy hehe.’.

Cass, please.

To the camera, she disclosed they actually went on a “coupla dates” where they got to know each other “pretty well” – a story which has been corroborated by Mr Badger.

Cass entered the mansion with very “strong feelings” for Nick which she said developed in the outside world.

But we have questions that needed answering six weeks ago: Were they dating? Did they… sex? Do they or do they not share two young children and a puppy named Rex? HUH?

We dedicated far more time than we should have to uncovering the greatest mystery of our time, and here’s what we discovered.

Blair said a thing.

If we think Nick is keeping Cass at arms length on The Bachelor, that might just be very clever editing.

In an interview with Elle this week, following her eviction, Blair said, “Every single time they went and had their little chats together at cocktail parties she was gone for a long time so they obviously have some sort of connection which none of the girls really have in the house…”

Goodness.

“I feel like there is a lot more there than what she is letting on.”

Cass has said MANY things.

Cass estimates that her and Mr Badger went on approximately three dates prior to the show.

“Nick actually asked me out to dinner,” she told OK! magazine in an interview.

“We went to his um… we went to a pizza place in Manly. We went there a few times. I love wine and pizza!”

Cass – do not try and deflect the fact you went to that pizza place Nick’s uncle owns that he took Romy to on the show with the unexceptional fact that you like wine and pizza. WE ARE TOO SMART PLS.