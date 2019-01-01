News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

MAFS: The Accidental Break Up

mamamia recaps

13 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Well, we’re definitely at the pointy end of the season now but Married At First Sight has never been so deliciously dramatic.

This week, best friends Hayley and Stacey were reunited and got on like a house on fire…. Not. 

Plus, Ivan had gossip that he absolutely wouldn’t reveal so instead muttered, “that’ll change” obsessively whilst staring at the wall...Okay

And the final dinner party was everything we hoped for… full of honesty, awkwardness and cringe-worthy moments.

Clare & Jessie Stephens are here to explain what the heck is going on, on MAFS….

This episode was brought to you by the deliciously delightful Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Clare Stephens

Producer: Leah Porges

LINKS:

Get the latest reality TV recaps news by joining our Recaps newsletter... https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Read all our MAFS Recaps here...

Ep 1: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap/ 

Ep 2: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-amanda/

Ep 3: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-hayley/

Ep 4: http://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-tash 

Ep 5: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-ivan/

Ep 6: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-michael-stacey/ 

Ep 7: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-stacey/

Ep 8: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-dinner-party-hayley/

Ep 9: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-hayley-david/

Ep 10: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-who-left-married-at-first-sight/

Ep 11: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-hayley-and-david-sex/

Ep 12: https://mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-mikey-tash/

Ep 13: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-tash-amanda/

Ep 14: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2020-hayley/

Ep 15: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-2020-cheating-scandal/

Ep 16: http://mamamia.com.au/mafs-2020-poo-toothbrush 

Ep 17: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-hayley-david/

Ep 18: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-lizzie/ 

Ep 19: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-steve/

Ep 20: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-mishel/

Ep 21: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-mishel-steve/

Ep 22: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-lizzie-seb/ 

Ep 23: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-aleks-ivan-heartbreak/

Ep 24: http://www.mamamia.com.au/aleks-ivan-sex 

Ep 25: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-kc-and-drew/

Ep 26: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-kc-drew/

Ep 27: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-jonethen/

Ep 28: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-2020-connie/

Ep 29: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-vanessa/

Ep 30: https://www.mamamia.com.au/michael-stacey-mafs-recap/

Ep 31: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-stacey/

Ep 32: http://mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-final-dinner-party/

CONTACT US:

Bring the lols in our Facebook group, MAFS Lols... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1613407402085696/

Send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call us on the podphone at 02 8999 9386.

Love the show?  You'll find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

MAFS: The Accidental Break Up

16 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS: The Show That Stops For No One

18 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS: "The Big Fat Sex Lie"

16 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS: The New Couples No One Asked For

18 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS: The Pooey Toothbrush Has Its Moment

17 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS: One Bride Down, Nine To Go

12 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS: We've Got Our First Dinner Party Injury

16 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS: When You Realise On Your Honeymoon That You Hate Your Wife

18 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelor: Sexual Chemistry and Hometown Dramas

19 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelor: Moon Baths and Bitter Rivalries

13 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelor: Plan B and The Dark Horse

20 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelor: Bachie Baths And Best Friends

18 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Handmaid's Tale: The Land Of Milk And Honey

16 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

14 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Handmaid's Tale: You Are The Gender Traitor!

19 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelor: We Need To Talk About Nichole

14 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Handmaid's Tale: The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

18 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BACH CHAT:"It's Showtime B*tches"

21 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Handmaids' Tale: We're Going To Need A Bigger Boat

29 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio