Mia Freedman answers the 20 most common questions about Strife, the show inspired by Mamamia.

Is Strife based on your life? Will someone be playing THE Mia Freedman?

No, nobody is playing me. Asher Keddie is playing a character called Evelyn Jones. Strife is loosely based on my experience of leaving magazines to start a women’s website but nobody is playing me and it’s not my personal story.

Do you think Strife is close to the reality of your life experience?

It’s fiction, so it’s not literally my story. We were very adamant about that from the start that we didn’t want it to be a biopic. That’s why it’s inspired by the book not ‘based’ on the book. There’s a difference! But the world that we created and the things you see happen on the show are all true to life — just not necessarily my life.

It Strife set now? Or back in the noughties?

Strife is set in 2012 which was a very deliberate decision. It was an interesting point culture and media and startup culture. Also in feminism. We originally considered having it set more recently, but that was such a unique time for media because that’s when digital was just starting to take off but magazines were still well-funded and the big dogs of women’s media. So it was a really steep mountain to climb if you wanted to start your own company.

It was also a pivotal time in the culture because a new wave of young feminism was driving a powerful shift in media and culture more generally. It was before #metoo and before cancel culture and before ideas and words like “woke” were in the zeitgeist but you can really see the seeds of all of those things being laid and it’s so fun to explore all of that in the show.

Who chose the name Evelyn?

I can’t remember who came up with it but it would have been one of the writers, probably our head writer and showrunner, Sarah Scheller. We went through a couple of other names in early drafts of the script but we settled on Evelyn pretty quickly. It felt right. We wanted something that could be shortened for the website name and also have a double meaning.