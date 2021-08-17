On the surface, Nine Perfect Strangers appears slick and luxurious, but much like the fictional world it brings to life, what went on behind the scenes is a much more harrowing story.

Amazon Prime Video's new eight-part drama, which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, tells the story of nine people from very different worlds who gather at a health and wellness resort called Tranquillum House. All in a bid to transform their lives, which are all broken in different ways.

The retreat is run by the mysterious Masha (played by Nicole Kidman sporting a thick Russian accent she apparently never let drop throughout the entirety of filming) who bans substances such as sugar, alcohol, and drugs from the premises but has other secretive ways of prompting her guests to spill their darkest secrets.

Video via Amazon Prime.

The success of Nine Perfect Strangers was always going to live and die on the performances of the main cast, and it's their collective on-screen chemistry and nuanced performances that elevate the show's storytelling, with their slowly unravelling backstories keeping you hooked in until the very end.

Melissa McCarthy stars as a romance writer named Frances, who is still stinging from a career failure and a personal betrayal.

Her initial antagonist at the retreat is Tony, a seemingly hostile and lonely man who she slowly starts to gravitate towards.

It's worth noting that Tony is played by Bobby Cannavale, who portrayed Melissa's love interest in her last film, Superintelligence. Which explains why their performances seem so mesmerisingly in sync here.

Asher Keddie as Heather and Melissa McCarthy as Frances in Nine Perfect Strangers. Image: Amazon Prime Video.