GET ON MY FEET: 7 of the best winter boots for women with wide and big feet.

If you have big feet you’ll understand the unique struggle of trying to find comfy, stylish shoes in your size.

Boots are particularly tricky if you factor in calf width, heel height, and ankle support.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best boot buys for this winter.

Here are some ankle boots for big feet and some tall boots for wide calves:

Rach in leopard print by Frankie4.

Frankie4’s range of shoes are designed by Podiatrists and a Physiotherapist so they’re super comfy and supportive, but don’t look like something your grandma would wear.

The ‘Rach’ boot features heel support, arch support, and forefoot cushioning. The boot also comes with custom fit pack to fit narrow, standard and wide feet.

And they’re available up to a size 13.