Pointed outfits and Rihanna late (again): All the Met Gala after party gossip in one place.

Sure, the Met Gala is about fashion and raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

But the Met Gala is also about celebrities, in often ridiculous outfits, partying until the wee hours, taking unlikely selfies and well, gossip.

This year, there were 10 (!) official after parties, hosted by this year's co-chairs including Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel or Met Gala regulars including Em Rata.

Here's all the gossip that's come out from the celebrities' big nights.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arrived together.

Kendall Jenner and musician Bad Bunny have been (unofficially) dating for months now, and the Met Gala was the closest they've come so far to going fully 'public'.

After they each attended the event separately, they headed to a few different after parties together.

Kendall and Bad Bunny inside Diddy and Doja Cat's after-party. Image: Getty.