The underdog predicted to win, plus all the other MasterChef Australia 2020 spoilers.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We've got you completely covered.

Warning: This post contains up-to-date potential spoilers for the 2020 MasterChef series. If you are a pure MasterChef fan and would be crushed by said spoilers, please kindly click away.

We're calling it: MasterChef is the best thing on free-to-air TV right now.

The 2020 MasterChef Australia season has it all: three shiny, likeable new judges, all our favourite contestants from previous seasons and, of course, delicious food we’ll never be able to master at home.

Now that we're down to the final five - Reynold, Emilia, Laura, Reece and Callum - all we want to know is who will take out the MasterChef crown.

So we've down some digging. Keep scrolling for all the MasterChef spoilers currently circulating. We’ll keep updating this post as new spoilers come out and ruin our lives.

P.S. This is your last chance to tap out if you’d prefer to keep the wholesome food dream alive a little longer.

Former MasterChef contestants have predicted the winner.

Adam Liaw, who previously won MasterChef back in 2010, has shared his prediction for who will win the show.

Last week, the 41-year-old celebrity chef told TV Tonight that he believes Callum Hann will be this season's winner.

"He's a fabulous young guy and cook," he told the publication.

It doesn't seem like too much of a stretch considering the 31-year-old has won MasterChef in the past.

"Callum won the MasterChef: All Stars no-one ever talks about from 2012," said Adam.